Trending: Rockefeller Christmas Tree

The Christmas tree in the Rockefeller Center Plaza has been officially lit, signaling the start of the Christmas season.
Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City NightThe lights didn't stay on for long, but will be on every day through the new year from 6 a.m. until midnight. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the annual tradition, which was a lot different this year due..
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Goes TV-OnlyBecause of COVID, the ceremony and public viewing are a lot different this year. The closest you’re going to be able to get to the tree Wednesday is probably the distance to your television. CBS2's..
Visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Different This Year — Here's HowPlanning ahead may be required.