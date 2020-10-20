Lawmakers in talks of second stimulus

Global  
 

Video Credit: KIMT
Lawmakers agree there are three main focuses of the bill.

Those include helping the unemployed, preventing evictions and supporting small businesses.

Cass with cerro gordo county having new on daybreak.

A big question many have is "will there be another stimulus check for us before the year is over?"

As of now, there's nothing set in stone... but madelyne is learning that we might know something in the next week or two, right?

Tyler.

Lawmakers continue to go back and forth on approving a second coronavirus relief package.

Why?

Well i'm told it's because democrats want the bill to be over 2 trillion dollars and republicans say that's way too much money.

Here's what our political analyst rayce hardy has to say about it.

"to me, i think we need to stop saying they can't agree.

We need to say that essentially it's at their election of duty as far as i'm concerned.

They're not doing what they need to do and what they need to do is to help this economy."

Hardy tells me both parties made adjustments to their proposals.

Then earlier this week... a new one came out from a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers that sits in the middle with 908 billion dollars.

Regardless of the amount of money... lawmakers agree there are three main focuses on this second stimulus bill ?

"*?

"* t helping the millions of unemployed americans, prevent evictions from happening and supporting small businesses.

Hardy says letting a few billion dollars stand in the way after we've already spent over six trillion dollars this year shouldn't be happening.

He explains america has the tools to approve a "we obviously have enough expertise and technology to get this done.

So the problem is person, personality and ego.

If you're a states person, you set that aside and you take care of the country.

If you're a politician, you look for your own benefit."

&lt; > hardy tells me he's hopeful that something will happen within the next week.

He thinks governors in several states ?

"*?

"* including minne ?

"*?

"* will call a special se and both the thank you madelyne.

He says enough states will take care of this problem and essentially, force the federal government to make a




