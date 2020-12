The Allegheny County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing in Carrick.



Related videos from verified sources Free COVID-19 Testing In Allegheny County



People looking to get a COVID-19 test will have multiple opportunities on Thursday throughout Allegheny County, including at the Concord Presbyterian Church in Carrick. KDKA's Amy Wadas has the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:12 Published 2 hours ago Health Department Offering Free Coronavirus Testing Thursday In Carrick



You can get a free coronavirus test on Thursday in Carrick. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:20 Published 10 hours ago ThedaCare extends COVID-19 testing



ThedaCare is extending their free COVID-19 testing to more rural areas. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:44 Published 15 hours ago