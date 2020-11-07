Coronavirus: The 53 vaccine delivery hubs in the UK

Gov. Cuomo: New York Expects To Get Pfizer Vaccine Dec. 15



Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York's first vaccine delivery will be Dec. 15. with enough doses for 170,000 New Yorkers. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago

Pfizer Presses Forward With Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan



Pfizer is wasting no time prepping to roll out its experimental Covid-19 vaccine once it receives approval, launching a pilot delivery program in four U.S. states. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago