Skip Bayless: Rockets & Wizards 'traded problems' with Russell Westbrook - John Wall deal | UNDISPUTED

Rockets & Wizards 'traded problems' with Russell Westbrook - John Wall deal

Russell Westbrook is out in Houston.

The Houston Rockets traded the MVP to the Washington Wizards, and they will get former All-Star John Wall and a future first-round pick in the deal.

Wall last played in 2018 and has been rehabbing from a knee and Achilles injury since.

