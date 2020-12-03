WAAY 31 Days to Give: Free 2 Teach

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Covid has created so many challenges in our communities, not to mention programs that help those most in need.

Waay 31 is sponsoring new donation drive ... the "31 days to give" ... to help those who rely on those programs. from now through december ... you can help by donating to one of these three non-profit groups "kids to love" , "free to teach" , and "heals inc " this morning - we are taking a closer look at "free 2 teach campaign" and how your donations can help joining us now live via zoom is alison kling-- the development director with free2teach alison, good morning.

For those not familiar with your organization,tal k about the importance of how you help teachers and students.

How has covid affected the way you operate?

What's the need for you?

Mostly monetary?

How can you encourage people to give to our "31 days to give" campaign?

And if you'd like to give to our waay "31 days to give" you can find links on our home page to support kids to love - heals - and free 2 teach through december 31st each day this week - we'll be highlighting the important work they do to support our community.

Time