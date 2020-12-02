Global  
 

North Gibson School Corp. Clarifies New COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

Under new CDC guidelines, students who quarantine for seven days without showing any symptoms of COVID-19 will be allowed to return to school.

As possible..... in education news - north gibson schools are implementing new cdc guidelines for anyone in quarantine.... the schools administration says --- anyone who has been in close contact with someone positive for covid-19 are required to quarantine for up to ten days-- they can end quarantine only after testing negative and showing




