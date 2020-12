CDC to announce new guidelines for quarantine Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 minutes ago CDC to announce new guidelines for quarantine Today the CDC is expected to announce new guidelines for quarantining. A senior CDC official says people who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14. 0

