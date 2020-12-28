Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

CDC: A negative test result does not mean you won’t get sick later.

Mississippi and many people are getting tested.

Wtva's chelsea brown spoke with a local nurse about how long you should quarantine after getting tested.

Tupelo, lee county ) practitioner) here at medplus many people drive through the parking lot everyday to get tested.

Some postive and some negative, for those that test negative do you still need to quarintne?

I spoke with a nurse about this.

Jenny barnes, nurse practitioner "just because you are around somebody that has it, does not mean you are going to get it."

Jenny barnes is a nurse practitioner at med plus in tupelo.

She says exposure to someone who has coronavirus can lead to you getting it.

She says it does not guarantee you getting the coronavirus.

Barnes recommends people come get tested once they start showing symptoms. "we see people almost every day that tested negative and come back and now they are positive."

She says there are no clear guidelines for when someone test negative, if they need to get retested, or if they should quarantine if they have just been exposed.

If you test positive though you need to quarantine.

"they are supposed to quarantine for ten days from the day of sickness."

If symptoms are more severe, the cdc recommends to quarantine for 14 days.

"if you ask for a send off pcr test, guidelines say you should stay at home until you get the results."

