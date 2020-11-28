Global  
 

48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off

48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as 2020-21 Season Prepares to Kick off.

On Dec.

2, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association released a joint statement regarding recent COVID-19 testing in the league.

Out of 546 players that were tested for COVID-19 from Nov.

24 to Nov.

30, 48 tested positive.

.

All coronavirus-positive players have been instructed to quarantine in their team’s city until they are “cleared” to leave.

.

These results are a part of the league’s initial round of player testing, as the 2020-21 regular season is slated to begin on Dec.

22.

.

Individual workouts officially began on Dec.

1, with the first preseason games scheduled for Dec.

11.

.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season will not operate in a bubble environment, even though it was highly successful for the previous season.

In the bubble, the league was able to finish its season without any players, coaches or staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

.

On the flip side, the NFL’s bubble-less 2020 season has seen many players sidelined and games rescheduled because of COVID-19.


