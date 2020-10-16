Global  
 

Moscow to open vaccine centres on Saturday as mass vaccination programme begins

Moscow to open vaccine centres on Saturday as mass vaccination programme begins

Moscow to open vaccine centres on Saturday as mass vaccination programme begins

The centres will open just days after President Vladimir Putin announced a programme to get as many Russians vaccinated as possible.

Doctors, teachers and social workers will be first to receive the Sputnik V vaccine.


