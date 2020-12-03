Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook, Instagram, Nazi Pages

Selena Gomez continues to call on tech giants like Facebook, Google, and Instagram to take down hate speech and misinformation.

Last night, she tagged Facebook and Instagram on Twitter, retweeting a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate which pointed out Neo-Nazi accounts on both Instagram and Facebook still active and selling merchandise through their platforms. "Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram," the CCDH wrote on its Twitter.

"Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago.