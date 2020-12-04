Teachers Preparing For Class With Limited Internet

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 10 minutes ago

Teachers returned to Huntsville city school buildings on Thursday, the first time since the district experienced a cyber security attack.

Teachers worked on lesson plans for students who will return to the classroom on monday.

Students will be learning the old-fashioned way - going back to pens and paper.

Teachers will assign students work without the use of their district issued devices.

There will be assignment packets for virtual students to pick up.

One parent i spoke with said she is thankful for teachers - who have had to adapt during this year not only with a pandemic but also with now a possible ransomware attack.

"i want to give just a huge thank you to the teachers because they are taking every curveball that is thrown at them."

"our teachers, they are professionals at what they do.

They are the subject matter experts and that's where they're training and experienced in which is teaching and learning and providing instruction for students."

The district still says it cannot say if any information has been compromised but says they hope to give some good news soon.

It has certain been tough times for parents, student sand educators.

That investigation is ongoing.

