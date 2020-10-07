Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews
Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews
The cast of 'Selena: The Series' — including Christian Serratos, Seidy López and Ricardo Antonio Chavira — sit down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the new two-part Netflix series that is inspired by the Tejano music star Selena.
Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer for the upcoming show. According to CNN, "Selena: The Series" will debut on December 4. Actress Christian Serratos, best known for her role in "The Walking Dead," stars as the singer. The singer was shot and killed on March 31, 1995. She was 23.
The cast of Netflix's "Selena: The Series", including Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, Ricardo Chavira, and Gabriel Chavarria, discuss the importance of honouring the beloved Selena Quintanilla and staying..