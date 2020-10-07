Global  
 

Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews

The cast of 'Selena: The Series' — including Christian Serratos, Seidy López and Ricardo Antonio Chavira — sit down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the new two-part Netflix series that is inspired by the Tejano music star Selena.


'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December [Video]

Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer for the upcoming show. According to CNN, "Selena: The Series" will debut on December 4. Actress Christian Serratos, best known for her role in "The Walking Dead," stars as the singer. The singer was shot and killed on March 31, 1995. She was 23.

George Clooney on New Netflix Movie 'The Midnight Sky,' Home Cooking & More | THR News [Video]

George Clooney appeared in-person on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday, where he talked about his new Netflix movie 'The Midnight Sky,' Flowbeeing his hair and home projects during quarantine.

Netflix's 'Mank' dives into a Hollywood classic [Video]

The new movie "Mank," which starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, focuses on writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he works on 1941 cinema classic "Citizen Kane," considered by many the greatest movie of all time. Mankiewicz and director Orson Welles battled over who would be credited for the screenplay.

Ron Howard on 'Hillbilly Elegy' Critics: "Looking at Political Thematics" That Aren't Central to Story | THR News [Video]

Despite its all-star pedigree, Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy,' starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close, has been criticized online since it debuted on Netflix last week.

‘The Mandalorian’ cracks Nielsen’s top 10 streaming list [Video]

It is also the only Disney+ series on the list, as the other nine shows are on Netflix.

Christian Serratos Says Playing Her Idol Selena in New Netflix Series 'Was Really Intimidating' [Video]

Christian Serratos stars as the Tejano music icon in Netflix's new Selena: The Series, out Dec. 4

'Selena: The Series' Cast On Honouring Selena Quintanilla [Video]

The cast of Netflix's "Selena: The Series", including Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, Ricardo Chavira, and Gabriel Chavarria, discuss the importance of honouring the beloved Selena Quintanilla and staying..

Christian Serratos On The Pressure Of Playing Selena Quintanilla [Video]

Christian Serratos transforms into Selena Quintanilla, the beloved Queen of Tejano, in Netflix's “Selena: The Series" and talks following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who rose to fame after..

