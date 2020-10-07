Christian Serratos, Ricardo Antonio Chavira & Seidy López on 'Selena: The Series' & Selena's Legacy | THR Interviews

'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December



Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer for the upcoming show. According to CNN, "Selena: The Series" will debut on December 4. Actress Christian Serratos, best known for her role in "The Walking Dead," stars as the singer. The singer was shot and killed on March 31, 1995. She was 23.

