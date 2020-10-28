Indian wins Global teacher Prize | Shares $1 mn prize | Oneindia News

A teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur Ranjitsinh Disale has won the Global Teacher Prize this year.

He becomes the first Indian to win the $1 mn prize which is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation.

Disale won the coveted award for his efforts to promote the girl child's education.

He also split the prize money.

Watch the video to know why.

#RanjitDisale #GlobalTeacherPrize #VarkeyFoundation