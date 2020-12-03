Ranjitsinh Disale speaks on winning Global Teacher Prize | Oneindia News

Oneindia News interviews live Ranjitsinh Disale, the educator from Maharashtra's Solapur who has made the country proud by becoming the first Indian to win the coveted Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Disale won the prestigious award for his efforts to promote the girl child's education.

We speak to him about what the award means to him and how does the recognition help in furthering his mission.

#RanjitDisale #GlobalTeacherPrize #VarkeyFoundation