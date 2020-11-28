Butte County Public Health responds to new stay at home order

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

They say hospitals are not overwhelmed, but the state says the region could soon be.

Butte County Public Health leaders held a press conference today to address the state's new stay at home order.

Butte county public health leaders held a press conference today to address the state's new stay at home order.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso joins us.

Esteban, you listened in, what did health leaders have to say?

Butte county leaders say the county is not overwhelmed by hospitalizations right now, and still the best way to slow the spread of covid-19 is staying distant and wearing your mask.

"according the governor's press conference today, it's projected that the region we are in, may go below that 15% icu capacity by early to mid- december.

It could happen so, but for right now it has not happened for us in our region."

Butte county falls into the greater sacramento region, "when a region has to implement the stay at home order, it is determined by that regions icu bed capacity, then that region will be notified and have 24 hours to implement the stay at home order."

And once a region meets the threshold, it's out of the local health leaders hands.

"the county nor the local public health agency has the authority to lift or modify any state orders.

When a state order is put in place we do have to follow that order."

"i think it's unfortunate that we're getting to that point especially at this time of year when you want to be around family and friends and i totally understand that.

It can be avoided, we just need to be better."

Meanwhile, butte county public health says it's preparing for the first round of vaccine doses, expected around december 15th.

"vaccine distribution plan is in process of being developed."

But until then -- "currently the only defenses we have against covid have not changed, they're the non- pharmacuetical interventions, like wearing a face covering."

One other thing butte county public health mentioned is that even if a region is placed under the stay at home order -- k-12 grade schools that are already open for in-person learning -- may continue to stay open.

Alan, back to you.

Butte county reported 58 new cases today, bringing the total to 4,302.

419 are currently in isolation.

33 of those are currently hospitalized.