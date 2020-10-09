Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:34s - Published
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and maintained the policy stance at accommodative.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a unanimous decision to maintain status-quo after a three-day meeting that began on December 2.The reverse repo rate also remains steady at 3.35 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“MPC decided to continue with accommodative stands of monetary policy as long as necessary, at least till current financial year and into next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” Das said.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank of India Central banking institution of India

RBI projects GDP growth for 2020-21 at -7.5 percent [Video]

RBI projects GDP growth for 2020-21 at -7.5 percent

Addressing the media in Mumbai on December 04, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has predicted the real GDP growth for the year 2020-2021 at minus 7.5 percent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Das said, "The real GDP growth for 2021 is projected at minus 7.5%. The recovery in rural demand is expected to strengthen further while urban demand is also gaining momentum." "We are projecting GDP growth for Q3 at +0.1% and +0.7% for Q4,' RBI Governor added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Repo rate remains unchanged at 4 percent: RBI Governor [Video]

Repo rate remains unchanged at 4 percent: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India on December 04 said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. All the members unanimously voted in favour of maintaining the status quo, informed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. "The Monetary Police Committee met on 2nd, 3rd and 4th December. It reviewed current macroeconomic and financial developments, both domestic and global, and the evolving outlook for the Indian economy. At the end of its deliberations, the MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at four percent. It also decided to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy as long as necessary, at least through the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis, and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," Das told the media in Mumbai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Shaktikanta Das Shaktikanta Das


Monetary Policy Committee (India)

Equity indices volatile after RBI keeps key rates unchanged [Video]

Equity indices volatile after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Equity benchmark indices were volatile with a slight positive bias during early hours on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and continue with accommodative stance. At 10:25 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 113 points or 0.28 per cent at 40,296 while the Nifty 50 gained by 31 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,865. Except for Nifty FMCG, IT and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with thin margins. Among stocks, Larsen and Toubro rose by 2.15 per cent to Rs 900 per share. Tata Steel moved up by 1.8 per cent, Cipla by 1 per cent and HCL Technologies by 0.9 per cent.Private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank ticked up by 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. However, those which lost were Hindustan Lever, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains status quo for third time in a row

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep key lending rates unchanged in its December...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged [Video]

Equity indices close higher after RBI keeps key rates unchanged

Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
RBI monetary policy: Key rates unchanged, GDP likely to contract by 9.5% [Video]

RBI monetary policy: Key rates unchanged, GDP likely to contract by 9.5%

The Reserve Bank of India has announced that key interest rates will remain unchanged and decided to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth amid the pandemic. ‘The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:38Published
Repo rate will remain unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor [Video]

Repo rate will remain unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 09 informed that repo rate will remain unchanged at 4%."MPC voted unanimously to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. MPC also decided..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published