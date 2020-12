Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast The Government is 'committed' to striking aBrexit deal amid a 'difficult phase' in negotiations with the EU , BusinessSecretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast.

Claims that Britain moved too fast to authorise the coronavirus vaccine are an attempt by other regulators to deflect their own shortcomings, England's deputy..

The European Union has recently blasted the "irresponsible, insensitive" tweet from a senior Chinese official.

Brexit briefing: 27 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Fishing rights continue to cast a shadow over Brexit trade talks Fishing rights continue to be a stumbling block in Brexit trade talks with both sides digging in their heels.

Brexit deal in doubt as talks continue into the night UK and EU negotiators talked late into the night amid suggestions the prospect of a Brexit trade deal was 'receding'. Food was spotted being delivered at the meeting venue late evening, while Mr Barnier was seen departing at around 10pm.