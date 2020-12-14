Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty

Alok Sharma 'confident' on vaccine deployment next week



Business Secretary Alok Sharma is confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be start being deployed next week starting in hospital hubs. 800,000 doses will be available and care homes are expected to receive them this month once logistical issues around refrigeration are addressed. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970