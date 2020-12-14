Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the Brexit talks are still in a "pretty difficult phase" with "time running very short". Mr Sharma said that a deal will only happen if the EU recognise that the UK sovereign and independent. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma is confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be start being deployed next week starting in hospital hubs. 800,000 doses will be available and care homes are expected to receive them this month once logistical issues around refrigeration are addressed. Report by Etemadil.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says it is "right and proper" to set an ambitious target to cut the UK's emissions by at least 68% by 2030. Report by Etemadil.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas. Report by Blairm.