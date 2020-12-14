Global  
 

Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Business Secretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast that if a deal with the EUis to be made then "they must understand that the UK is a sovereign andindependent nation".


Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the Brexit talks are still in a "pretty difficult phase" with "time running very short". Mr Sharma said that a deal will only happen if the EU recognise that the UK sovereign and independent.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Business Secretary Alok Sharma is confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be start being deployed next week starting in hospital hubs. 800,000 doses will be available and care homes are expected to receive them this month once logistical issues around refrigeration are addressed.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says it is "right and proper" to set an ambitious target to cut the UK's emissions by at least 68% by 2030.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has said it is "too early" for the government to say whether social distancing restrictions can be eased around Christmas.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Brexit trade talks: Process 'still has legs', UK source says

 UK and EU negotiators to continue talks after both sides agreed to "go the extra mile" to reach a deal.
BBC News

Ruhollah Zam: EU powers boycott Iran forum over execution

 A diplomatic row has blown up over Iran's execution of pro-opposition journalist Ruhollah Zam.
BBC News

Going 'the extra mile': UK, EU keep up Brexit trade talks

 Teetering on the brink of a no-deal Brexit departure, Britain and the European Union stepped back from the void today and agreed to continue trade talks,..
New Zealand Herald