COVID-19: 'BJP's all-party meeting is just show-off', alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking to ANI in Bihar's Patna on December 04, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on all-party meeting on COVID-19.Yadav said, "Despite being the single largest party of Bihar, RJD has not been invited for the all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation." "It shows that the meeting is just show-off," he added.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted on Tejashwi Yadav's allegation on his 'Bete Ki Chah Main Betiya Paida Karte Reh Gae' remark. He said, "I was speaking about the fertility rate and said that in humour. Did I say anything about anyone? People are taking it on themselves on their own." Earlier in the day, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Patna Tejashwi Yadav said that CM Kumar was heard saying- 'bete ki chah me bitiya paida karte reh gaye'. He said, "I said it doesn't suit the most experienced CM to drag my sisters into politics". Tejashwi further added that people say that CM Nitish Kumar didn't have another child out of fear that it could be a girl.
Accepting their defeat in recently-concluded Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the BJP miscalculated combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi). "The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi). We have to work hard with an understanding of their power. Even, I said this earlier that probably these (three) parties will get temporary benefit but we will get the long-term benefit as we have bigger space and we need to occupy it. We couldn't do it this time, but of course, will achieve it in future," said Fadnavis. BJP faced setback in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls and got only one seat while Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition won four seats and an independent member got the remaining one seat.
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 04, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on Maharashtra Legislative Council results. Malik said, "Results certify the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi and work done by us in the past one year. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to understand the truth." "Their claim about change of government after the elections has been proven hollow," he added. Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Arun Lad won the Pune graduate constituency seat, defeating National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Sangram Deshmukh by around 48,800 votes.
Bihar Police arrested 17 criminals and seized 14 country-made pistols and 1 quintal ganja from their possession on December 03. Case has been registered against them under relevant sections of IPC. The campaign for seizing illegal arms is in full swing in Bihar. Further probe is underway.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election as an NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidate in Patna on December 02. He was accompanied by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He said, "Sushil Modi has our full support." Voting for Rajya Sabha by-election is scheduled on December 14. The seat was left vacant after demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Amid farmers protest in India against new agriculture laws, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 28 said that treating farmers with such dereliction has never been done by any party except..
RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Patna Tejashwi Yadav on November 27 attacked on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over '8 to 10 children' jibe. Referring a video clip, Yadav said that CM Kumar..