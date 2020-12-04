Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
We'll stay quiet again today with highs in the mid- to upper-30s and a few clouds.
Tonight will be mostly clear and dry with lows around 20.
Saturday should have plenty of sun with highs in the mid- to upper-30s again.
Winds will be light in the afternoon.
Sunday will have a few more clouds and maybe a few flurries.
Quiet weather continues into the beginning of next week with temperatures climbing into the 40s again.