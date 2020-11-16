This heartwarming footage shows quite possibly the worlds happiest dog; proud as punch and carrying a big stick.

Global  
 

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:17s - Published
This heartwarming footage shows quite possibly the world's happiest dog 'proud as punch' carrying a big branch in its mouth.

The priceless expression on three-year-old golden retriever Jones' face shows excitement and joy as he proudly shows his stick off to the camera.

Jones' owner Jess Gold, 30, from Ontario, Canada, said: "This video shows a very happy and proud puppy with his new stick.

"Jones is a happy go-lucky and silly pup.

He loves to snooze during the day, gets the Zoomies at night, and loves nothing more than hunting for sticks on his walks.

"He is currently the only child in the family and is a mommy and daddy's boy.

His favourite food is peanut butter and his best friend is his stuffed dog Maria.

"His brother and smaller mate, Hershey, lives around the corner and they spend lots of time together swimming and hiking.

"Jones sleeps snuggled in bed with mom and dad and is never late for breakfast!"

