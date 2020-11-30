Global  
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DOCU

In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%.

Year to date, DocuSign Inc registers a 236.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.6%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 683.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 1.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.7% on the day.




