|
|
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DOCU
Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DOCU
In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%.
Year to date, DocuSign Inc registers a 236.6% gain.
In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%.
Year to date, DocuSign Inc registers a 236.6% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.6%.
Moderna is showing a gain of 683.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 1.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.7% on the day.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: SPLK, MRNA
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 663.5% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:05Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, MRNA
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 779.3% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06Published
|
Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, MRNA
In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.7%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 657.7% gain.
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:06Published
|