Hodgson confirms Zaha return Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 day ago Hodgson confirms Zaha return Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson tells Sky Sports News’ Jamie Weir that Wilfried Zaha is fit to return against West Brom on Sunday having missed two games after testing positive for Covid-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Hodgson confirms Zaha's return and no new COVID cases amid Newcastle scare Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha is ready to return to action for Crystal Palace, and...

Football.london - Published 1 day ago