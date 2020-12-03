Sri Lanka Muslims refuse to claim cremated COVID-19 relatives

Cyclone Burevi updates: Holiday in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram airport shut



Cyclone Burevi may make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala on Friday. IMD has issued an alert and a cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram suspended flight operations at the airport for eight hours. Burevi has weakened into a deep depression and would cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday. Cyclonic storm Burevi crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Kerala govt has declared a holiday in five districts for Friday. Holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. As per the state govt, more than 2,000 relief camps have been opened in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting with armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF, DGP and chief secretary. Flight services at Madurai airport have also been suspended till 12pm, while Tuticorin airport will remain closed on Friday.

