Letitia Wright Receives Backlash After Sharing Anti-Vaccination Video

Letitia Wright Receives Backlash After Sharing Anti-Vaccination Video.

On Dec.

3, Wright took to Twitter to post a video that makes unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

I'm just concerned about what's in it that's all, Letitia Wright, via Twitter.

Many were quick to call her "irresponsible" and "reckless.".

Her 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star, Don Cheadle, even called the video "hot garbage.".

Cheadle also said that he'd "never defend anybody posting this.".

Wright took to Twitter again on Dec.

4 to defend herself.

My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies, Letitia Wright, via Twitter.

The accelerated push for a coronavirus vaccine has led to an onslaught of misinformation and mixed emotions among the American public.

According to an August YouGov poll, only 42% of U.S. citizens said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available