Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 days ago

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video

Letitia Wright Deletes Social Media After Receiving Backlash Over Anti-Vax Video.

On December 7, Letitia Wright seemingly deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Her handle, @LetitiaWright, yields a “this account doesn’t exist” flag when searched for.

The ‘Black Panther’ star had been receiving backlash on the platforms since Thursday night, when she posted an anti-vax video.

The video, titled “On The Table,” questioned the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was deleted from Twitter soon after.

Wright initially mocked the backlash, saying a person gets “canceled” simply because they don’t “conform to popular opinions.”.

She further defended herself the following day, saying her “intention” wasn’t to “hurt anyone.”.

My ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies … Nothing else, Letitia Wright, via Twitter.

Fellow Marvel Universe star Don Cheadle was among those who criticized Wright for the video.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cheadle called the anti-vax video “hot garbage.” .

Jesus... just scrolled through.

Hot garbage.

Every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and f----- up.

I would never defend anybody posting this, Don Cheadle, via Twitter