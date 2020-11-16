Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year will cost Japanese organizers an additional $2.8 billion, the organising committee said on Friday.

Iran suspects opposition and Israel for death Iran called the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists "complicated", with a senior official saying on Monday that an opposition group as well as Israel were behind last weeks killing. Adam Reed reports.

K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognized K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. Adam Reed reports.

Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict Azerbaijan has announced that almost 2,800 soldiers were killed in the recent conflict involving Nagorno-Karabakh. The final number could still rise, with more than 100 troops still missing. Adam Reed reports.

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.

Olympics boss confronts Tokyo protesters International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach briefly confronted a small group of anti-Olympics protesters outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, building following his meeting with the city's governor Yuriko Koike on Monday.

Athletes should get vaccines to show solidarity with Japanese people - IOC’s Bach Bach says Olympic athletes should vaccinate to show solidarity

Rafer Johnson -- a decorated Olympian and American hero -- has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 86. Johnson passed away Wednesday morning at his home in..

About 18 percent of tickets sold in Japan for next year's coronavirus-postponed Olympics will be...

The postponed Tokyo Olympics are getting a kickstart. Local organizers on Friday announced a series...

The Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government are set to shoulder an extra 120 billion...