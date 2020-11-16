Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach briefly confronted a small group of anti-Olympics protesters outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, building following his meeting with the city's governor Yuriko Koike on Monday.
Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.
Azerbaijan has announced that almost 2,800 soldiers were killed in the recent conflict involving Nagorno-Karabakh. The final number could still rise, with more than 100 troops still missing. Adam Reed reports.
Iran called the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists "complicated", with a senior official saying on Monday that an opposition group as well as Israel were behind last weeks killing. Adam Reed reports.
This Olympic rings statue returned to Japan's Tokyo Bay on Dec. 1. The rings were temporarily removed during the summer for maintenance. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were postponed because of the..