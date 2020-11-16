Global  
 

Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s
Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln

Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year will cost Japanese organizers an additional $2.8 billion, the organising committee said on Friday.

Adam Reed reports.


Olympic Games Olympic Games Major international sport event

