Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published 9 minutes ago Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four. A spokesman for the Unite union said it will be giving its members ''maximum support''. He said: ''Unite would wish to extend its deepest sympathy to the families of those employees who have lost their lives and as well as those injured in the explosion - our thoughts and solidarity are with all those affected by this tragic event. "Unite would also like to thank the emergency services for their rapid, brave and professional response to this major incident. ''There will, in due course, be an investigation into this incident and Unite will contribute to any such inquiry." The Church of England says it is also ''leading the nation's prayers'' for victims of the explosion. A statement posted to the Church of England Twitter page said: "We join together to pray for the people of Avonmouth.'' Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West, has said: "My family and I are keeping those affected in our thoughts and prayers today. "Can I thank the emergency services - including Avon and Somerset Police, the South West Ambulance Service and Avon Fire & Rescue - for their responsiveness and support. "There will be a full investigation taking place but, for now, we pay our respects to those who have suffered and lost their lives today." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four. A spokesman for the Unite union said it will be giving its members ''maximum support''. He said: ''Unite would wish to extend its deepest sympathy to the families of those employees who have lost their lives and as well as those injured in the explosion - our thoughts and solidarity are with all those affected by this tragic event. "Unite would also like to thank the emergency services for their rapid, brave and professional response to this major incident. ''There will, in due course, be an investigation into this incident and Unite will contribute to any such inquiry." The Church of England says it is also ''leading the nation's prayers'' for victims of the explosion. A statement posted to the Church of England Twitter page said: "We join together to pray for the people of Avonmouth.'' Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West, has said: "My family and I are keeping those affected in our thoughts and prayers today. "Can I thank the emergency services - including Avon and Somerset Police, the South West Ambulance Service and Avon Fire & Rescue - for their responsiveness and support. "There will be a full investigation taking place but, for now, we pay our respects to those who have suffered and lost their lives today."





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Four people die in Avonmouth explosion



Avon and Somerset Police hold a press conference at the site of an explosion at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre. A major incident was declared in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, after.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published 23 hours ago

