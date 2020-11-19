Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 01:29s - Published 9 minutes ago Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Fourth Year Vanity Fair has time capsuled Billie Eilish’s responses to the same questions for the last four years and tracked the now-18-year-old star's swift rise to pop super stardom. From winning five Grammys to adopting her new dog, Shark, see how much Billie’s life has changed in 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Maintaining my happiness,which I've been experiencingfor like the first timein many years.I wanna stay happy.That's a big goal for me.So cute, I love that thoseare all very genuine.Those were 100% what Iwas feeling very strongly.It's so weird what we take for granted.I would never have thoughtthat I wouldn't be ableto do shows one day.So much time spent medreading tour, dreading press,dreading this, dreading that.And I had no idea thatI was dreading somethingthat I would one day not evenbe legally allowed to do.Like that's what's crazy to me.The shows are the one thingthat I feel I've ever been good at.I know that sounds stupidbut it's like the onlything I've ever donethat made me feel like I belonged.Maybe it's cliche, I don't know.Lord, keeping my family safeand staying up.There isn't much else to do right now.Everything matters differentlynow than a year ago.Honestly, everything I reallycan't even think of one thing.All the thingsthat I felt mattered mosta year ago matter less.All the things I feltmattered to the leasta year ago matter more.



