Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day
[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov.

3 vote.

Colette Luke has more.

President Donald Trump lost the Nov.

3 election, but since then his campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised more than $207 million, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's win.

Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in the statement that the fundraising haul "positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country." TRUMP ON DECEMBER 3: "This is probably the most fraudulent election that everyone has ever seen." Trump has refused to concede defeat and alleged without evidence that Biden's victory came thanks to widespread voter fraud.

Trump and his allies have filed numerous lawsuits in battleground states but have failed to present proof of widespread fraud or problems that could have affected the results.

The Trump campaign said the post-election fundraising haul brought the combined fundraising of Trump committees between Oct.

15 and Nov.

23 to $495 million.

Biden's campaign raised $112 million during the same period, according to a filing with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.

Soon after the election, Trump's campaign began sending solicitations to supporters by email and text, making pleas for donations to an "Official Election Defense Fund" to "protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day." The fine print made clear most of the money would go to other priorities, including retiring the debts of Trump's campaign.




