Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

[NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to DemocratJoe Biden's win in the Nov.
3 election, but since then his campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised more than $207 million, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's win.
Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in the statement that the fundraising haul "positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country." TRUMP ON DECEMBER 3: "This is probably the most fraudulent election that everyone has ever seen." Trump has refused to concede defeat and alleged without evidence that Biden's victory came thanks to widespread voter fraud.
Trump and his allies have filed numerous lawsuits in battleground states but have failed to present proof of widespread fraud or problems that could have affected the results.
The Trump campaign said the post-election fundraising haul brought the combined fundraising of Trump committees between Oct.
15 and Nov.
23 to $495 million.
Biden's campaign raised $112 million during the same period, according to a filing with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday.
Soon after the election, Trump's campaign began sending solicitations to supporters by email and text, making pleas for donations to an "Official Election Defense Fund" to "protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day." The fine print made clear most of the money would go to other priorities, including retiring the debts of Trump's campaign.
The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with officials at agencies including the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Both those agencies are controlled by the Pentagon. Business Insider reports that the Pentagon has denied any efforts to stifle the team's smooth transition period.
President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000. Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account. Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.
Since election day President Donald Trump's campaign has ratcheted up fundraising. The Washington Post revealed the Trump campaign has raised more than $150 million to fight election fraud. The New York Times published a similar report on Monday, but put the number at $170 million. Business Insider reports that's the amount raised since Election Day is about double the amount that one of Trump's main PACs raised during September, its best month.