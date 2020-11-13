Global  
 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Fresh $1,200 Stimulus Checks

Mario Tama/Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her call for a fresh wave of $1,200 direct payments to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing unemployment.

"If people don't get UI assistance, and if they don't get a stimulus check, then relief isn't going to be felt in their lives, not in a substantive way," Ocasio-Cortez told NBC News.

Rep.

Rashida Tlaib and GOP Sen.

Josh Hawley are also other members of Congress urging a second round of stimulus checks.


