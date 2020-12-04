The Gram Lorraine Christmas Program

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Of slowing down.

Today the program is providing clothing and a special gift for deserving children attending benton hall academy.

So far there's been over four hundred and sixty winter coats distributed throughout seven area schools.

Sot: ray lenarcic, founder of herkimer county hunger coalition we feel it very important that these children who sometimes want things but can't get them this year will get the one thing that they want.

In addition we've already gotten them brand new winter coats, and to date we've passed out 462 winter coats, including 134 to the onondaga nation school.

The program is also making a one thousand dollar donation to each of several area food banks.

Every dollar of those donations will go to providing three meals for those in need.

The next stuff the bus stop is tomorrow at walmart, in new hartford.

That's