COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days when he is president to slow the spread of the virus.
President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.