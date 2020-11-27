COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said that he didn't think that it should be mandatory for people to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, but said he will ask Americans to commit to wearing masks for 100 days when he is president to slow the spread of the virus.

