TRENDING: Now All They Say Is 'Congratulations'

Artist Post Malone was named Billboard's Top Artist for the second year in a row.


Qatar- Amir sends congratulations to King of Thailand

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Saturday a cable of...
Ards swimming legend Nelson Lindsay discusses lack of government support and how coach enthusiasm feeds star competitors

Ards swimming legend Nelson Lindsay discusses lack of government support and how coach enthusiasm feeds star competitors Nelson Lindsay's coaching record and standing in swimming is second to none across the Emerald Isle...
CL: Porto reach last 16, Manchester City top group after stalemate

Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's "incredible personality" after they sealed first place in...
Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender [Video]

Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender

Today Elliot Page announced that he is transgender--he now joins the growing group of transgender creatives and actors in Hollywood. Congratulations Elliot!

Derek Carr welcomes a new baby to their family [Video]

Derek Carr welcomes a new baby to their family

Congratulations to Derek Carr and his wife. The couple welcomed a baby girl to their family last night!

China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election [Video]

China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election

The country extended its congratulations on Friday.

