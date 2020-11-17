ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society.
I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 24 lambasted on former chief minister of MP Kamal Nath over alleged corruption charge and said that he committed crime by looting money of MP's poor people. "Kamal Nath has committed a heinous crime by looting the money of MP's poor people. Our govt will take note of this corruption and consult specialists as well as the Income Tax Department. We're contemplating action in corruption cases through EOW," said Home Minister Mishra.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 178 called 'cow cabinet' an example for the country. On 'cow cabinet', Narottam Mishra said, "Other political parties, specifically Congress merely was speaking on making cow shelters but didn't take any actual step towards it. But, Shivraj government actually bring the development here. Today, with the formation of 'cow cabinet', Madhya Pradesh has set an example in the country." He also kept his views on law against 'love jihad' and called it 'religion independent law'.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,39,188. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 95,71,559 which include 4,16,082 active infections. More than 90,16,289 people have recovered from the virus with 42,916 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,70,102 samples were tested on December 03. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 03 are 14,47,27,749.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Bengaluru. Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K said, "It's a happy day for Karnataka as ICMR gave permission to Vydehi institution. I think they are doing clinical trial on about 1600-1800 people in Karnataka. Chief Minister has officially announced and given first dose today through Vydehi institution. I hope 3rd phase will be very successful and will be devoid of adverse effects on any individual." 'Covaxin' is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and has been approved for phase-3 clinical trials on 26,000 participants in over 25 centres across India.
President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "dire" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.
On the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons, a one-of-its-kind cricket tournament was held in Madhya Pradesh. A wheelchair cricket tournament was organised in Indore by state's Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department and district administration. The competition was held among teams from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal. The match was of 10 overs with each team comprising 11 players. One of the participants said, "I have been playing for Madhya Pradesh since 2016. I have completely dedicated myself to the cause of the disabled. I want to say those suffering disabilities to not let the disability overcome you." The International Day of Disabled Persons is observed on December 03 every year.
Addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on December 03, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on farmers' protest. Chouhan said, "Congress has always opposed farmers. They are distressed and are looking for some chaos. It was the same Congress that instigated farmers in Neemuch and Mandsaur and fanned violence." "We will not let Congress do this at any cost in Madhya Pradesh," he added.
The third-phase trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin will begin from November 20. Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, hopes..
