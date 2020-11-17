ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society.

I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial.

It is painful."