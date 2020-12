Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

One man is dead following a crash on Glenns Creek Road in Frankfort.

Person is dead folloing a crash in franklin county.

State police say the accident happened before nine this morning on glenns creek road in franklin county.

According to police... gary tate of frankfort was driving an a-t-v on glenns creek road when he ld crhed.he was pronounced dead at the scene.

