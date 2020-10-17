Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tara Reid refuses to take part on I'm A Celeb

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Tara Reid refuses to take part on I'm A Celeb

Tara Reid refuses to take part on I'm A Celeb

Tara Reid reveals why she refuses to star on ‘I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tara Reid's 'Sharknado' is only one of her many horror films [Video]

Tara Reid's 'Sharknado' is only one of her many horror films

Happy Halloween from Tara Reid. The "Sharknado" actress is breaking down her favorite scary movies for Halloween. She has starred in a plethora of spooky films, from "Urban Legend" to slasher films..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 04:32Published
My Boss's Daughter Movie (2003) - Ashton Kutcher, Tara Reid , Terence Stamp [Video]

My Boss's Daughter Movie (2003) - Ashton Kutcher, Tara Reid , Terence Stamp

My Boss's Daughter Movie (2003) trailer - Plot synopsis: After a man is asked to house sit for his boss, he becomes determined to get closer to the boss's daughter, but events keep unfolding that stop..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:19Published