A mother and adult son were found dead in the home.

In a follow up tonight --- we're learning more about the two people who died -- after a domestic dispute on hawkins lane turned deadly last night.

Police say a mother and her adult son who lived in the house were found dead inside.

Kezi 9 news reporter jillian smukler joins us live from southwest eugene... and jillian -- police believes its likely a murder suicide?

Chynna -- police chief chris skinner told me they're still waiting for the autopsies to be completed today to know exactly*how it happened.

But he says -- the son was very angry at his mom and they were arguing when things got out of hand.

Eugene police say the*father who lives in the house was actually the one who called police after he heard gunshots in an ajacent room.

He was able to get out of the house and call 9-1-1 -- and the grandma who lives in the basement -- was able to make it out safely too.

After learning about the arguement -- police were already thinking they were coming to a domestic dispute and say they weren't feeling good about the outcome of the case.

So --- they set up a ton of resources there and tried to make contact with whoever was inside for*hours.

Police ended up using an armored vehicle to force the front door open and they actually flew a mini drone into the house --- to do a search.

That's when they saw the son and mother dead in a bedroom adjacent to the family room.

Skinner was asked why there wasn't a quicker forced entry --- if they knew someone was potentially hurt or being held hostage.

Industry standard practice is now with special weapons and tactics is to try and slow things down as much as we can.

Often times making a hasty entry or forced entry can have a tendency to aggrevate a situation as opposed to deesculating a situation.

We've been much more successful with slowing things down and negotiating he says -- the father was able to give them a ton of information including who was inside and the son having access to multiple fire arms. police say when they arrived -- they did not hear any gunshots.

But -- both the mother and son died from apparent gun shot wounds.

Its important to note -- eugene police says they will not release the names of those invovled at the request of the father -- and will wait to do so.

Chief skinner says we will get the results from those autopsies early next week.

But -- the father and grandmother -- are both safe tonight and uninjured.

Reporting live in eugene jillian smukler kezi