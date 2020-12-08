Police identify mother, son found dead after Hawkins Lane shooting

A mother and adult son were found dead in the home.

Information on a double shooting last week in southwest eugene.

Eugene police just released the names of the mother and son who were found dead.

Chynna-- eugene police say the two found dead in this house behind me are 43-year-old sheila phillips and 21 year old hunter phillips.

Police say sheila is hunter's mother..

And continues the narrative of a domestic dispute that turned deadly last thursday.

Eugene police do believe that this case is murder- suicide between mother and son.

Last thursday--the father told police that he heard gunshots in a room next to him and ran outside to call 9-1-1.

He says he knew hunter had access to firearms and was upset with sheila.

When police arrived they tried to make contact with hunter and sheila inside--but once police flew a small drone through the front door-- they found both dead inside.

Chynna--eugene police say they are still investigating this case and they're asking anyone with any information-- to call detectives.

