'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence

In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said countries which are unable to protect their sovereignty and cannot even build roads or do trade on their own become like India's "neighbours".
Singh's comments are seen as an indirect reference to Pakistan where China has been rapidly enhancing its influence in an increasing number of areas including trade and infrastructure development.
"Countries which are not able to protect their sovereignty become like our neighbours.
Those who can neither make their own 'road', nor walk on it, nor do trade themselves, nor stop anyone else from doing trade," he said.
In his remarks, the defence minister also said that India's "brave soldiers" were fearlessly engaged in protecting the country's borders when people were largely confined to their homes in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.
A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.
Pakistanis were seen sowing the seeds of a fight against deforestation on Monday, one seed ball at a time, as millions were scattered in the hills and wooded areas around Pakistan's capital Islamabad with the aim of bolstering diminishing forests.
On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.
Ahead of the fifth round of talks with protesting farmers, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence on December 05. While the government is optimistic about today's meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, and hopes for "positive outcome", the protesting farmers are adamant about their demands and want rollback of the three new agriculture laws.