Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:42s - Published
'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence

'Pakistan can't make its own roads': Rajnath Singh mocks China dependence

In a veiled swipe at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said countries which are unable to protect their sovereignty and cannot even build roads or do trade on their own become like India's "neighbours".

Singh's comments are seen as an indirect reference to Pakistan where China has been rapidly enhancing its influence in an increasing number of areas including trade and infrastructure development.

"Countries which are not able to protect their sovereignty become like our neighbours.

Those who can neither make their own 'road', nor walk on it, nor do trade themselves, nor stop anyone else from doing trade," he said.

In his remarks, the defence minister also said that India's "brave soldiers" were fearlessly engaged in protecting the country's borders when people were largely confined to their homes in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised [Video]

Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised

A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama. At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack. They were rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists. They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published

South Africa to tour Pakistan for first time since 2007

 South Africa will tour Pakistan for the first time in 13 years in 2021.
BBC News

Imran Khan unfollows everyone on Twitter, gets trolled

 Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. But Twitteratis..
WorldNews
Pakistan plants the seeds of reforestation [Video]

Pakistan plants the seeds of reforestation

Pakistanis were seen sowing the seeds of a fight against deforestation on Monday, one seed ball at a time, as millions were scattered in the hills and wooded areas around Pakistan's capital Islamabad with the aim of bolstering diminishing forests.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers [Video]

Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers

On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:11Published
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers

Ahead of the fifth round of talks with protesting farmers, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh along with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence on December 05. While the government is optimistic about today's meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, and hopes for "positive outcome", the protesting farmers are adamant about their demands and want rollback of the three new agriculture laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh indirectly slams Pakistan for its dependence on China over roads and trade

India has slammed Pakistan for its dependence on China over roads and trade within the country.
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Countries who fail to protect sovereignty can't even build their own roads: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Countries who fail to protect sovereignty can't even build their own roads: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan without naming it. He said that Nations who can't defend its sovereignty, their condition is like India's neighbouring country. "Countries who fail to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020 [Video]

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 41:50Published
'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published