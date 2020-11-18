Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi

Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi

Police detained pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi as part of Karnataka bandh against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA) on December 05.

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' today against the state govt's decision to form MDA.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists were also seen marching from Mekhri Circle towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bandh Bandh

Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru [Video]

Bandh called by pro-Kannada groups impacts metro, bus services in Bengaluru

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' on December 05 against Karnataka govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority (MDA). The protest came after BJP-ruled Karnataka approved the establishment of the MDA. Metro stations and bus stands were seen wearing a deserted look in Bengaluru. Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for bandh against the formation of MDA.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Gulbarga Gulbarga City in Karnataka, India

Watch: People flout COVID SOPs while shopping in Kalaburagi [Video]

Watch: People flout COVID SOPs while shopping in Kalaburagi

People were seen not wearing mask while shopping in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on November 21. Administration urged locals to follow all COVID SOPs in public place. COVID cases continued to surge in Karnataka as active cases stand at 24771 today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
Hindon Airport begins commercial flight services for Kalaburagi [Video]

Hindon Airport begins commercial flight services for Kalaburagi

Hindon Airport has begun its commercial flight services for Kalaburagi on November 18. The airport is located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Under UDAN scheme, the central government has capped airfares at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight. The airline will be available 3 days a week in this route.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Kannada Kannada Dravidian language spoken in India

Karnataka braces for bandh called by pro-Kannada activists today

 Elaborate security arrangements have been made, including deployment of additional police personnel across the state
DNA

Karnataka Karnataka State in southern India

Karnataka to bring bills against 'love jihad', cow slaughter: Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan

 BJP government in Karnataka is reportedly set to introduce a bill against cow slaughter during the upcoming legislative session.
DNA

Bangalore Bangalore Capital of Karnataka, India

18,000 pieces and counting [Video]

18,000 pieces and counting

MAP, a private museum expected to come up in Bengaluru, launched digitally on December 5. Founder and trustee Abhishek Poddar, himself a renowned art collector, speaks to Dhamini Ratnam about how the pandemic changed the course of the museum, why a digital launch is actually a blessing in disguise, and how his journey as an art collector began through serendipitous encounters with artists like MF Husain and Manjit Bawa among others.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:34Published