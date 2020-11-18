Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi

Police detained pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi as part of Karnataka bandh against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA) on December 05.
Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' today against the state govt's decision to form MDA.
Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists were also seen marching from Mekhri Circle towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru.
Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' on December 05 against Karnataka govt's decision to form Maratha Development Authority (MDA). The protest came after BJP-ruled Karnataka approved the establishment of the MDA. Metro stations and bus stands were seen wearing a deserted look in Bengaluru. Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for bandh against the formation of MDA.
People were seen not wearing mask while shopping in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on November 21. Administration urged locals to follow all COVID SOPs in public place. COVID cases continued to surge in Karnataka as active cases stand at 24771 today.
Hindon Airport has begun its commercial flight services for Kalaburagi on November 18. The airport is located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Under UDAN scheme, the central government has capped airfares at Rs 2,500 per hour of flight. The airline will be available 3 days a week in this route.
MAP, a private museum expected to come up in Bengaluru, launched digitally on December 5. Founder and trustee Abhishek Poddar, himself a renowned art collector, speaks to Dhamini Ratnam about how the pandemic changed the course of the museum, why a digital launch is actually a blessing in disguise, and how his journey as an art collector began through serendipitous encounters with artists like MF Husain and Manjit Bawa among others.
