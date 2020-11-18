Pro-Kannada activists detained during 'Bandh' demonstrations in Kalaburagi

Police detained pro-Kannada activists staging a demonstration at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk in Kalaburagi as part of Karnataka bandh against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA) on December 05.

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a 'bandh' today against the state govt's decision to form MDA.

Meanwhile, pro-Kannada activists were also seen marching from Mekhri Circle towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bengaluru.