Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after hours long fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders said that MSP will continue as earlier and government has no intention to affect APMC, rather government will work to strengthen it.


