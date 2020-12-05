Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar
Government has no intention to affect AMPC: Agriculture Minister Tomar
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after hours long fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders said that MSP will continue as earlier and government has no intention to affect APMC, rather government will work to strengthen it.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with reforms and it needs some reforms. "But their (Centre) three Acts does not even mention APMC. They are just trying to divert the attention. No need to give importance," he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 07 said that some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere and the stand on model APMC act shows their double standards."Some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere, especially the present stand taken by them on model APMC act shows their double standards," said CM Yogi.
A group of farmers met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws. The farmers from Haryana also appealed Tomar not to repeal the legislation. Their demand..
