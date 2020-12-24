Congress' character has always been anti-farmer: Tomar targets Rahul Gandhi

Today, when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature." "If Rahul Gandhi was so worried, then he could have done something for farmers, when his government was in power.



Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary remained hopeful that farmers will come forward for discussions with the government on three farm laws and end their agitation. While responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark that farmers won't budge and will keep agitating till three farm laws are repealed, the Union Minister said: "Congress cadre won't stop agitating but farmers will. We are interacting with farmers while Congress and other political parties are inciting them."



BJP leader and Member of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary took a jibe at Congress' farm law protest. He said that Rahul Gandhi is aiming for political gains through these stunts as they had themselves promised in their manifesto to implement these laws. Choudhary further assured that the government is in constant dialogue with the farmers. Kailash Choudhary said, "The whole country knows Rahul Gandhi; he is doing it for political gains. They themselves had promised in their manifesto to bring in these farm laws if elected. Therefore everything is being done for politics. But we are regularly in talk with the farmer and we have requested them for a dialogue to reach a solution."



In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi an 'incompetent man'



Without naming him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "incompetent man" who is running the country on behalf of 3-4 people. He said, "You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything."