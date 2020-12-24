'Rahul Gandhi is doing it for politics,' claims MoS, Agriculture over Congress' protests

In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.
Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on PM Modi over the farmer protests. After meeting the President over the issue, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and said that he is working to serve the interests of a select few at the expense of the interests of farmers. 'You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything and running a system on the behalf of three or four other people who understand everything. I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed,’ Rahul Gandhi said. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Delhi police along with other party workers while marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Watch the full video for all the details.
MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that he doesn't think that 'real' farmers are bothered about it. "I have faith in PM Modi's leadership and farmers. I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided freedom to them. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it," said MoS Agriculture.
MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that it is Congress government who is trying to instigate them. "Govt has said that MSP will continue. We can give it in writing too. I think Congress govt (in states) and Opposition are trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said MoS Agriculture.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.
The workers of Republican Party of India (RPI) celebrated outside the residence of Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of RPI, Dr Ramdas Athawale. They celebrated on November 08 after he returned home from a private hospital post his COVID-19 recovery. Athawale had tested positive for coronavirus on October 27.
Delhi Police stopped the Congress convoy which was headed to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24, and later detained party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Chanakyapuri's Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pragya said that only the leaders with permission will be allowed to go the Bhavan. During the protest, Priyanka said, "Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers. It is very clear that the government is not listening to the farmers. I think people have forgotten that it is a democratic country and the government should listen to the demands of the farmers." Later, Congress leader along with Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Delhi Police.
As Congress leaders began their march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chanakyapuri's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Pragya on December 24 said only the leaders who have permission, will be allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The march is led by Rahul Gandhi who will be going to submit a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind over farmers' agitation.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner. She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police. The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her turf. Chowdhury said that Banerjee opened doors for the BJP in Bengal. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, “In 1999, the BJP didn’t even exist here in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal. BJP strengthened its foothold in Bengal because of her.” He added, “She came to power with the help of Congress party but acted against us. Congress party kept on reminding her that what she was doing was wrong.” Chowdhury also said that BJP’s entry into Bengal not only weakened Congress’ hold but also weakened secularism in the state. Watch the full video for more.
