'Rahul Gandhi is doing it for politics,' claims MoS, Agriculture over Congress' protests

BJP leader and Member of State for Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary took a jibe at Congress' farm law protest.

He said that Rahul Gandhi is aiming for political gains through these stunts as they had themselves promised in their manifesto to implement these laws.

Choudhary further assured that the government is in constant dialogue with the farmers.

Kailash Choudhary said, "The whole country knows Rahul Gandhi; he is doing it for political gains.

They themselves had promised in their manifesto to bring in these farm laws if elected.

Therefore everything is being done for politics.

But we are regularly in talk with the farmer and we have requested them for a dialogue to reach a solution."