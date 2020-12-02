Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19.

Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive.

I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.” The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin last month as part of the third phase of the trial.

He volunteered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech with ICMR. Bharat Biotech said phase 3 trials would involve a total of 26,000 people.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anil Vij Anil Vij Indian politician

Bharat Biotech on Vij testing positive: Covaxin efficacy determined 14 days after second dose

 Earlier on November 20, Anil Vij had been administered one shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as part of its clinical trials.
DNA
Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive [Video]

Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive

Haryana minister Anil Vij on December 05 shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial. Anil Vij took to his twitter handle to confirm the news. Haryana minister has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon [Video]

BS Hooda urges Centre to resolve farmers' issues soon

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill farmers' demands. He also said that Congress is standing with farmers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Haryana woman arrested for allegedly thrashing mother-in-law [Video]

Haryana woman arrested for allegedly thrashing mother-in-law

A woman was arrested for allegedly thrashing her mother-in-law in Haryana's Hisar. The video of the incident went viral on social media. "The accused woman was arrested after a video surfaced on social media. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC," a police official said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary [Video]

Indian Army organises 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan on 1971 India-Pak war's anniversary

Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary. Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around 1,971 km. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Anil Puri said, "We'll meet war veterans and spread COVID awareness among locals."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home [Video]

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send elderly and children back home who arrived at border areas of Delhi to join protest. "We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID-19 and cold weather," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted [Video]

Shoppers fill high streets in England on first Saturday since lockdown lifted

London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they’ve had ahorrendous nine months, they’re keen to make sure this golden month and thisgolden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost. “They’ve seen thecollapse of international tourism, the collapse of domestic tourism, andthat’s why they really need our support. “Unless we support our shops we can’tbe surprised if, due to a combination of Covid and lack of business, shopsclose and people lose their jobs.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

The Elderly vs. Essential Workers: Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?

 The C.D.C. will soon decide which group to recommend next, and the debate over the trade-offs is growing heated. Ultimately, states will decide whom to include.
NYTimes.com

Will there be side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine? When can you get it? We answer your vaccine questions.

 Coronavirus vaccine distribution could begin by mid-December. So, will there be side effects? When will you be able to get it? Here's what to know.
USATODAY.com

Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech Indian biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer

After Vij tests Covid positive, Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacy can be determined only 14 days after second dose

 "COVAXIN clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days after the second dose. COVAXIN..
IndiaTimes

Envoys of 80 countries to visit Covid-19 vaccine firms in Hyderabad on Dec 9

 Ambassadors and High Commissioners of around 80 countries will be landing in the city on December 9 to visit Bharat Biotech and BE limited which are working on..
IndiaTimes

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society. I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is painful."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh [Video]

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,39,188. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 95,71,559 which include 4,16,082 active infections. More than 90,16,289 people have recovered from the virus with 42,916 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,70,102 samples were tested on December 03. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 03 are 14,47,27,749.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

After Vij tests Covid positive, Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacy can be determined only 14 days after second dose

"COVAXIN clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy...
IndiaTimes - Published

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests positive, days after getting trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier on November 20, Vij was administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Related videos from verified sources

Haryana minister Anil Vij gets Covid after taking vaccine shot | Oneindia News [Video]

Haryana minister Anil Vij gets Covid after taking vaccine shot | Oneindia News

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has tested positive for coronavirus days after being administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. On November 20, Vij became the first volunteer of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58Published
California sheriff who refused to enforce COVID-19 order tests positive for virus [Video]

California sheriff who refused to enforce COVID-19 order tests positive for virus

The Sacramento County sheriff has tested positive for COVID-19. He believes he contracted the virus from a coworker sometime last week.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:00Published
Kelly Dodd Admits She Regrets COVID 'Thinning the Herd' Comment: 'Stupidest Thing I've Ever Said' [Video]

Kelly Dodd Admits She Regrets COVID 'Thinning the Herd' Comment: 'Stupidest Thing I've Ever Said'

Kelly Dodd also revealed that she and her mom, who tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized last month, are "estranged" as of right now

Credit: People     Duration: 01:57Published