Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana minister Anil Vij on December 05 shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial. Anil Vij took to his twitter handle to confirm the news. Haryana minister has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress Bhupinder S Hooda reacted on fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and Centre. He said that Centre should take some immediate action to fulfill farmers' demands. He also said that Congress is standing with farmers.
A woman was arrested for allegedly thrashing her mother-in-law in Haryana's Hisar. The video of the incident went viral on social media. "The accused woman was arrested after a video surfaced on social media. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC," a police official said.
Indian Army's Konark Corps organised 'cyclothon' in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on 1971 India-Pakistan war on 50th anniversary. Participants will cycle till Longewala, a town in Rajasthan and will cover around 1,971 km. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Konark Corps, Lt Gen Anil Puri said, "We'll meet war veterans and spread COVID awareness among locals."
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send elderly and children back home who arrived at border areas of Delhi to join protest. "We request Kisan unions to send elderly and children back home in wake of COVID-19 and cold weather," he said.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits a busy Regent Street on the first Saturdaysince the second national lockdown in England was lifted. He said: “It’s quiteclear speaking to shopkeepers, businesses and those in retail, they’ve had ahorrendous nine months, they’re keen to make sure this golden month and thisgolden quarter they can make up some of the ground lost. “They’ve seen thecollapse of international tourism, the collapse of domestic tourism, andthat’s why they really need our support. “Unless we support our shops we can’tbe surprised if, due to a combination of Covid and lack of business, shopsclose and people lose their jobs.”
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society. I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is painful."
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,39,188. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 95,71,559 which include 4,16,082 active infections. More than 90,16,289 people have recovered from the virus with 42,916 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,70,102 samples were tested on December 03. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 03 are 14,47,27,749.