Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s
Haryana minister Anil Vij on December 05 shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial.

Anil Vij took to his twitter handle to confirm the news.

Haryana minister has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.


Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests positive, days after getting trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine

 Earlier on November 20, Vij was administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.
DNA
Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij [Video]

Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Farmers in Ambala raised slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' and also showed black flags to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. The incident happened outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara on November 30.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08

Farmers up ante, call for Bharat bandh on December 8

 A decision on the bandh was taken in a meeting of unions from Punjab, Haryana, UP and other states on Friday with everyone expressing doubts over the outcome of..
IndiaTimes
Security personnel on alert at Tikri border as farmers' protest continues [Video]

Security personnel on alert at Tikri border as farmers' protest continues

Security personnel continued to guard Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against the centre's farm laws entered Day 9. A meeting of farmer leaders with the central government will take place tomorrow. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the farmers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15

How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines [Video]

How Delhi, Hyderabad airports will ensure speedy distribution of COVID vaccines

As a COVID vaccine will soon become a reality in India, GMR Hyderabad air cargo and Delhi Airport's air cargo are set to play a pivotal role in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 04 announced that a COVID vaccine will likely be ready in few weeks, and after the approval of scientists, public vaccination will begin on large scale.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10

Covid: Russia begins vaccinations in Moscow

 The home-grown Sputnik V vaccine, which is still undergoing mass testing, is being used.
BBC News

Haryana minister Anil Vij, who was given trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine, tests positive

He was administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin on November 20.
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA



Haryana minister Anil Vij gets Covid after taking vaccine shot | Oneindia News [Video]

Haryana minister Anil Vij gets Covid after taking vaccine shot | Oneindia News

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has tested positive for coronavirus days after being administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. On November 20, Vij became the first volunteer of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58
