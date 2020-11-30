Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive

Haryana minister Anil Vij on December 05 shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial.

Anil Vij took to his twitter handle to confirm the news.

Haryana minister has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.