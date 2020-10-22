Global  
 

Fayetteville wins 1A State Championship for first time ever

Fayetteville wins 1A State Championship for first time ever
Tigers top South Pittsburg

Across the state line -- the fayetteville tigers are also celebrating!

The team traveled to cookeville, tennessee to take on the south pittsburg pirates for the 1-a state championship.

All fayetteville city schools were closed today so that all the students would be able to travel to the game.

This was fayettville's first time making it to the state championship.

Fayettville defeated south pittsburg 20 to 14 to take home their first ever football state championship!!

"i love it, it's a special moment, definitely a special moment."

A special moment indeed especially for freshman - kenardo jackson - who was the gave m-v-p -- rushing for 227 yards and two touchdowns.




