Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:51s - Published
With a vaccine for Covid-19 believed to be around the corner, preparations are underway in India to ensure speedy distribution.

GMR, which owns and operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is reportedly preparing systems to transport vaccine doses when they're available.

Temperature-controlled systems are reportedly being readied, since the vaccines need to be stored in a cold environment.

On December 2, the United Kingdom approved its first vaccine with doses to be available for use in a few days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took stock of vaccine development and production during a 3-lab tour.

Watch the full video for more.


