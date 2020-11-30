Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.
Four days of martial arts 'Khelo Kashmir' sports event has been organized in Srinagar after the COVID-19 lockdown. The event has been organized by Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in collaboration with the local sports organization. This four days sports event is being played at Indoor Sports Hall of Polo Ground in Srinagar. Hundreds of players are participating in this event. Due to government protocols for sports activities under COVID-19, only three sports games like- taekwondo, karate and kickboxing are being played in the event. Speaking to ANI, a player said, "During lockdown children were at their home and now they are here again when games got started. They must be very happy." Coach-cum referee of the event, Aquib Gulzar added, "After lockdown, everyone was at their homes. Nobody was able to practice during that time due to which the mental and physical fitness of students got worst. Now, children are steadily approaching towards sports." "In this 'Khelo Kashmir' event, we have seen that all the students are motivated and they are going for practice. We have scheduled events in three sports," he said. The organizing secretary of NSNIS, Mantasha Bashir said, "Due to COVID-19, all the kids were sitting at their homes and we were also sitting at our homes. We and kids were unable to practice but after 8 months, we have come outside." "When I initially came for practice, there were just 2 kids and gradually other kids also started coming. Currently, there are about 50 above students practicing with me," she added.
National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda said that Trump lost the presidency due to COVID-19 mismanagement. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "America is still indecisive of health vs economy issue but we pushed ahead with 'jaan hai toh jahan hai' philosophy." Nadda was addressing the party workers in Uttarakhand.
MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy expressed firm belief that the BJP will form government in Telangana in 2023. On results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, BJP leader said, "Hyderabad is mini Telangana. People showed support and gave blessings to BJP with 48 seats. People are against Asaduddin Owaisi. Neither Owaisi nor KCR nor anyone else can stop BJP from forming govt in 2023." On being asked about the possibility of AIMIM-TRS coalition for running Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Reddy said, "Owaisi and KCR fought the elections together. They both eat 'biryani' together. KCR has planned this sitting at home."
As a COVID vaccine will soon become a reality in India, GMR Hyderabad air cargo and Delhi Airport's air cargo are set to play a pivotal role in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 04 announced that a COVID vaccine will likely be ready in few weeks, and after the approval of scientists, public vaccination will begin on large scale.
While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, farmer leader Baldev Singh on November 06 appealed everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. He said, "I appeal to all to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi. There is a need to strengthen this farmers' movement."
Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala. Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi Kunj border as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi. Delhi police diverted traffic from key roads linking the border. Also, Boxer Vijender Singh joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border. Watch the full video for all the latest updates on farmers’ protest.
An All India Donation Drive for COVID-19 relief by a trio has reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur. 'Road Ashram' campaign reached at Jodhpur on December 06.